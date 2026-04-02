Axi Select Marks Major Milestone as Fourth Asia-Based Trader Achieves Pro M Status and $1M Funded Account

SYDNEY, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global online trading provider Axi today announced a new milestone for its funded trader program, Axi Select, celebrating the achievement of Ms. Wang Linyan, who has become the fourth trader from Asia to reach the program’s highest-tier Pro M status in 2026.

The achievement highlights the growing strength of trading talent emerging from the program and reinforces Axi Select’s mission to provide skilled traders with access to capital, professional tools, and a structured pathway to scale their trading careers.

Ms. Wang is a professional trader with more than 20 years of financial market experience. Prior to entering the forex margin trading space, she worked at a well-known domestic private equity fund, where she managed assets exceeding several billion dollars. Five years ago, she transitioned into forex trading, applying institutional-level discipline and risk management to global currency markets.

In January 2025, Ms. Wang joined the Axi Select program, beginning with an initial $500 account. Through consistent performance and disciplined execution, she successfully progressed through each development stage of the program, ultimately qualifying for Pro M status in March 2026. She now manages a live $1 million funded account with Axi.

Her journey reflects the core philosophy behind Axi Select — identifying committed traders and providing them with a transparent pathway to access larger capital allocations based on performance rather than upfront funding requirements.

“Axi Select was created to open opportunities for talented traders around the world,” said Greg Rubin, Head of Axi Select at Axi. “Ms. Wang’s progression to Pro M status demonstrates how experience, discipline, and the right support structure can unlock new levels of performance. We are proud to celebrate another major milestone for trading talent within the program.”

Axi Select allows traders to develop their strategies within a structured framework, offering performance-based capital scaling of up to USD $1 million. The program combines education, risk management parameters, and professional trading infrastructure designed to help traders grow consistently.

As participation in Axi Select continues to expand globally, achievements like Ms. Wang’s underline Axi’s commitment to supporting traders seeking long-term success in increasingly competitive financial markets.

About Axi

Axi is a global online trading brand offering access to forex, shares, indices, commodities, and digital assets. Through initiatives such as Axi Select, Axi supports traders worldwide with education, technology, and professional trading tools.

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For more information about Axi Select, visit: https://www.axi.com/int/funded-trader-program

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