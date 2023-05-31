Baku 2023 World Taekwondo Championships: Ikram Dhahri concede 2nd defeat

Tunisian Ikram Dhahri (U49kg) conceded defeat to Uzbek Madinabonu Mannopova 0-2, at his 2nd combat of the Baku 2023 World Taekwondo Championships. Dhahri had previously lost to Irish Shannon Larkin (2-1). For his part, Moataz Ifaoui (U87kg) will take on Jordanian Fah Sebihi, after winning his 1st combat against Mongolian Azkhuu Otgonjargal (2-0). Olympic Vice Champion Khalil Jendoubi (U58kg) and Jasser Laouini were eliminated at the quarter final by South Korean Bae Jun-Seo and Uzbek Ulugbek Rashitov, respectively. Fixtures: June 1: Farès Boujemai (U63 kg) June 3: Firas Gattoussi (U74 kg) June 4: Chayma Toumi (U53 kg)
Source: EN - Agence Tunis Afrique Presse