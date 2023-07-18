Bank Windhoek supports the Seawork seafood festival

Jacquiline Pack, Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services at Bank Windhoek says connecting with others who have similar passions, hobbies, occupations or even obstacles can be empowering, motivating and always useful.

Pack expressed this on Monday, when announcing the bank’s sponsorship for the Bank Windhoek Seawork Seafood Festival, which will take place at the Olympia Swimming Pool in Windhoek from 27-29 July.

The Seawork Seafood Festival, organised by Connect People to People (CPTP), began with 1 500 guests and raised N.dollars 43 000 for charity in 2022.

This year’s Bank Windhoek Seawork Seafood Festival hopes to draw 2 000 people, with N.dollars 150 000 estimated to be raised for charity during the Havana Nights Charity Fundraiser Auction and Dinner.

Pack said as a ‘Connector of Positive Change’, the bank did not hesitate to assist in hosting this event since it is also charity-based, where all funds raised through the charity night on Thursday, 27 July 2023, will go towards the Seawork Cares Trust.

She encouraged CPTP to give Bank Windhoek Seawork Seafood Festival attendees a unique festival, bringing together world-class seafood cuisines, games, a children’s play park, live local music, and family entertainment.

Pack concluded by reminding visitors to the festival to take advantage of an incredible celebration of music, the ultimate culinary adventure, seafood, and good vibes. Corporates and members of the public are also encouraged to support the Charity Night.

The Bank Windhoek Seawork Seafood Festival tickets are available at Webtickets Namibia.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency