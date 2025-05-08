Bitget Amplifies Global Leadership and Community Impact with Strong Presence at TOKEN2049 Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has wrapped up an impactful and illuminating week at TOKEN2049. As a Gold Sponsor, Bitget marked its presence through headline participation, strategic dialogue, and community-focused activations, engaging with key industry leaders, partners, and thousands of attendees from around the world.

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, delivered a keynote address on Day One of the conference, highlighting how the exchange has continued to scale in a challenging economic environment. She pointed to the strong performance of Bitget’s native token, BGB, which has seen significant growth in both market cap and user adoption in 2025. Her remarks focused on how Bitget continues to operate with agility in volatile conditions, translating uncertainty into momentum and using market shifts as a springboard for innovation. The session offered attendees practical insight into Bitget’s approach to sustained scaling in a fast-evolving space.

At the Bitget booth, multiple KOLs, affiliates and partners of Bitget showed up to provide support, along with UCLA Professor Alex Nascimento’s Book on Blockchain and STOs mentioning Bitget’s growth being featured for exclusive signing.

Bitget also hosted Cryptoverse Dream Night on April 30, an invite-only side event presented in collaboration with 1inch and backed by Morph. The event brought together over 400 attendees from across the ecosystem for an evening of curated experiences, live entertainment, and high-value networking.

Following the conclusion of TOKEN2049, Bitget CEO Gracy Chen participated in the Hack Seasons Conference 2025 in Dubai. During the Exchanges Panel, she joined industry leaders to discuss the evolving landscape of digital asset trading platforms. Gracy shared insights into Bitget’s strategic initiatives, emphasizing the integration of centralized and decentralized finance, and the company’s commitment to advancing Web3 infrastructure. Her contributions highlighted Bitget’s role in shaping the future of the crypto industry and fostering innovation in the digital economy.

“Our involvement in Token2049 was not just about visibility,” said Gracy. “It was about being where the real conversations are happening — with builders, users, and investors who are shaping the direction of the crypto ecosystem. Events like this are essential to turning ideas into action.”

Bitget’s TOKEN2049 presence follows a series of milestones in 2025, including a 20% increase in total user base to over 120 million users, a spot trading volume surge of 159% QoQ to $387 billion and its inclusion in Forbes’ Top Trusted Crypto Exchange list. As Bitget continues to expand its global footprint and advance its vision for the future of crypto, it remains focused on delivering accessible, secure, and user-driven solutions that meet the evolving needs of traders and the broader Web3 community.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 100 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49fedce9-c33a-47e3-8fb5-69e28f4b2374

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/128b25bd-5b17-4d2c-ab16-4f2c77a4337b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d653aaa6-3e4d-4f91-aa27-fa92648999ed

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea0a19bd-7a95-459f-bf1a-bdc20fcfd4a2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18a37dc7-ef60-4a73-acf2-a111f121562a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2093e01c-1a83-4334-8f2b-8b8ca58333bf

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001094438