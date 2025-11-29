Bitget Co-Hosts “SENSES” — An Audiovisual Experience in London, Strengthening UEX Engagement in the UK

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), is set to host an exclusive artist event in collaboration with OffChain, a global network for Web3 professionals and enthusiasts and ARTSECT Gallery to present SENSES, an exclusive one-night immersive audiovisual event on November 28 in London.

Designed for around 150 curated guests, the event will offer a deliberately intimate atmosphere, gathering founders, investors, VIP traders and influencers for meaningful conversations rather than mass attendance. Through its partnership with OffChain and London’s art community, Bitget aims to foster a space where ideas can be exchanged freely, partnerships can form organically, and the UK’s Web3 ecosystem can continue to evolve.

The upcoming London gathering is part of Bitget’s broader commitment to the UK market, following a series of high-impact activations across the region in 2025. Earlier this month, Bitget co-hosted the first joint networking event between OffChain Bristol and Bristol Crypto & Web3 for an evening of collaboration—many of whom walked away with limited Bitget merchandise and new local connections.

Bitget has also strengthened ties with the UK academic ecosystem through new partnerships with student organizations in the University of Bristol and the London School of Economics (LSE), supporting educational initiatives aligned with blockchain research, digital finance, and entrepreneurship.

This momentum culminated at the London Blockchain Conference 2025, where Bitget spokesperson joined a high-profile panel alongside leaders from Tezos, Global Digital Finance, and MNEE. His insights on “TradFi 2.0: Building Blockchain Rails” emphasized Bitget’s role in connecting institutional finance with on-chain innovation through its Universal Exchange (UEX) model—bridging crypto markets, tokenized equities, and emerging AI-driven tools like GetAgent.

“London remains one of the most important financial and cultural hubs in the world,” Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget said. “This event is a statement of our long-term commitment to the UK community and to building a future where finance, creativity, and technology move forward together.”

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 120 million users with access to millions of crypto tokens, tokenized stocks, ETFs, and other real-world assets, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, XRP price and other cryptocurrency prices, all on a single platform. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI-powered trading tools, interoperability across tokens on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, and wider access to real-world assets. On the decentralized side, Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app built to make crypto simple, secure, and part of everyday finance. Serving over 80 million users, it bridges blockchain rails with real-world finance, offering an all-in-one platform to on/off ramp, trade, earn, and pay seamlessly.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP™, one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a94f42b-0445-4df2-9d69-ddc9f32ad31c

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001141099