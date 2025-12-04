Bitget Enhances Tokenized Stock Trading with BSC Network Migration

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), is taking tokenized stock trading to the next level by migrating its tokenized stock tokens (Ondo series) from Ethereum to the high-performance BSC (BEP20) network. In a move designed to enhance user experience and reduce costs, the platform has also extended its zero-fee trading promotion through January 16, 2026.

The shift delivers real benefits for users, allowing faster trades at lower costs, and a smoother experience for the millions trading tokenized stock tokens like Nvidia and Tesla. Starting today, every tokenized stock transaction will automatically run on BSC, eliminating hefty Ethereum gas fees. Combined with zero transaction fees, this change puts more money back in traders’ pockets.

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, shared, “This is really about listening to our community and delivering what matters most to them. BSC gives our traders the speed and cost efficiency they need to succeed, and by extending zero fees through January, we’re making sure everyone has time to experience the benefits firsthand. We want to remove the barriers that get in the way of great trading experiences. When our users win, we all win.”

The timing couldn’t be better. Recent data shows tokenized stock token trading volume surged 446%, demonstrating explosive demand for accessible equity trading within the crypto ecosystem. This growth highlights a fundamental shift in how users want to engage with traditional markets: seamlessly, affordably, and on their own terms. By migrating to BSC, Bitget is responding directly to this surging interest, ensuring users can trade tokenized stock tokens like Nvidia, Tesla, Microsoft, and Amazon more efficiently while keeping more money in their pocket through reduced network costs.

The zero-fee promotion, set to expire on December 6, has been extended through January 16, 2026. That gives users over a month of fee-free trading on tokenized stocks with no transaction fees, no gas fees, and no hidden charges on any trade type (buy, sell, limit, or market orders). It’s a meaningful window for users to experience the improved platform and see the benefits for themselves.

The BSC migration marks another step in Bitget’s UEX vision, building a single platform where users have access to crypto assets, tokenized stock tokens and real-world assets without friction. By bridging traditional and digital markets with lower costs and faster execution, Bitget is building a unified investment environment where its 120 million users can move faster, smarter, and seamlessly between financial worlds.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 120 million users with access to millions of crypto tokens, tokenized stocks, ETFs, and other real-world assets, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , XRP price , and other cryptocurrency prices, all on a single platform. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI-powered trading tools, interoperability across tokens on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, and wider access to real-world assets. On the decentralized side, Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app built to make crypto simple, secure, and part of everyday finance. Serving over 80 million users, it bridges blockchain rails with real-world finance, offering an all-in-one platform for on- and off-ramping, trading, earning, and paying seamlessly.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP™ , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

