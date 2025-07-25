Bitget KCGI 2025 Heats Up as Team Battle Kicks Off: Communities Unite, Rivalries Ignite

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has kickstarted the next phase of its King’s Cup Global Invitational (KCGI) 2025 with today marking the official start of Team Battle. With a massive 6,000,000 USDT promotion pool and exclusive prizes ranging from LALIGA VIP tickets to MotoGP passes, Team Battle marks the beginning of an electrifying community showdown. Team Battle will run from July 24 till August 12.

From July 14 to July 23, traders across the globe formed alliances, uniting regional communities and rallying behind captains in preparation for the most competitive season of KCGI yet. Whether you’re a seasoned trader, a strategy-driven team leader, or a rising star in the crypto world, KCGI 2025 is the ultimate platform to showcase your trading skills and team synergy.

“The Team Battle brings KCGI’s spirit of global collaboration to life,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “As traders rally behind captains and compete across borders, the trading tournament unites celebrating community power, strategic thinking, and Web3’s long-term growth.”

Over 1,300 teams have already joined the tournament, and registration remains open until August 9 for teams still working to meet the minimum requirement of 10 members. Bitget continues to encourage users to form diverse, dynamic squads. To qualify for a share of the 3,000,000 USDT team battle prize pool, teams must have at least 10 members and achieve a combined trading volume of 30,000 USDT. The prize pool includes:

1.2M USDT for top-performing teams by PnL

for top-performing teams by PnL 1.2M USDT for top regional teams by ROI

for top regional teams by ROI 300K USDT each for individual PnL and ROI rankings

Team captains also enjoy exclusive perks, including ROI reset cards, dedicated recognition, and up to 10% of team rewards if they lead their squads to victory. To further energize team captains, Bitget has introduced a Team Leader Award, allocating a total of 100,000 USDT worth of BGB to reward the first 200 captains whose teams meet the eligibility criteria. This early mover incentive recognizes the leadership and initiative of captains who mobilize their communities swiftly and effectively.

This year’s tournament emphasizes collaboration, strategic planning, and region-based unity, making it an ideal playground for traders to leverage each other’s strengths. Diverse teams can combine different styles—from high-frequency specialists to long-term visionaries—creating an environment where collective intelligence wins.

With live leaderboards soon to go live, every trade counts. As communities compete across APAC, LATAM, MENA, Europe, and beyond, friendly rivalries are forming, and social channels are lighting up with battle cries. The leaderboard momentum is designed to inspire competitive spirit and keep audiences engaged with every twist and turn.

To fuel the buzz, Bitget will spotlight milestone achievements and standout teams across its global marketing channels, bringing well-earned attention to breakout performers.

Join the action and follow the tournament live via Bitget’s official KCGI page.

