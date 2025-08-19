Bitget Kicks Off the New 2025/26 LALIGA Season with “Back in Play, Bitget Way”

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is back in the game with LALIGA for a brand-new season with the tagline: Back in Play, Bitget Way. It’s less about scores and more about smart moves where crypto meets sport, and fans become participants.

Last season set the tone with our Raphinha TV spot and the viral “Your Team, Your Skin” campaign, allowing fans to trade with pride alongside points. Bitget continued to make big plays on the ground across regions, from VIP skybox access and backstage tours in Madrid to exclusive meetups with LALIGA ambassadors in Buenos Aires, Jakarta, Moscow, Greece, and Singapore. These were money-can’t-buy experiences, including meet-and-greets with football legends and star-studded activations, that truly brought the crypto and football communities closer than ever.

Now, that energy returns with matchday prediction challenges and trading campaigns that reward not just passion for the teams but also the accuracy of forecasting match scores of the biggest teams in LALIGA. Fans across regions in partnership markets will experience it through watch parties, localized contests, and immersive, player-led TVCs and campaigns that feel as personal as they are sporty.

“Football is a language fans speak from the stands, and crypto speaks from the screen, but both are about connection and participation,” says Vugar Usi Zade, Chief Operating Officer at Bitget. “This season we’re marrying those worlds so fans don’t just watch; they predict, trade, and actually participate in the drama.”

Jorge de la Vega, Director Executive of LALIGA, added, “Together with Bitget, we continue to strengthen our global connection with fans, and we will keep developing initiatives that enhance the experience of LALIGA supporters worldwide.”

Users and fans should look forward to a brand new landing page, the go-to for predictions, promotions, and exclusive LALIGA-themed rewards. In the meantime, explore live offers via our Rewards Center . The season’s just getting started, and the pitch is always open for trading those bold plays, the Bitget Way.

To learn more about Bitget x LALIGA , visit our landing page here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

