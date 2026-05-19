Bitget Launches UEX Jumpstart Program With 430K USDT Rewards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has launched the UEX Jumpstart Program, a multi-product onboarding initiative featuring a total prize pool of 430,000 USDT across crypto futures, precious metals, stocks and CFDs.

Running from May through June, the program is designed to introduce new users to Bitget’s expanding multi-asset ecosystem by bringing together activities across four major product lines under a unified framework. Rather than focusing on a single asset category, the initiative allows users to explore different markets while becoming familiar with how trading behavior is increasingly moving across asset classes.

The launch comes as global trading activity continues to diversify. Earlier this year, Bitget reported that non-crypto assets accounted for as much as 40% of total trading volume during Q1 2026, driven largely by commodities and traditional market products. More recently, the platform’s CFD business surpassed $8 billion in daily trading volume, with gold accounting for 95% of incremental growth, highlighting increasing user participation beyond crypto markets.

“Everyone is into diversification these days,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Someone looking at Bitcoin today may also be watching gold, stocks, or macro events tomorrow. UEX Jumpstart is really about helping users explore those opportunities in a multi-asset trading ecosystem.”

The UEX Jumpstart Program is structured around four market entry points, introducing users progressively to different segments of the Bitget ecosystem.

Users entering through Stock Weekly Jackpot can explore Bitget’s stock perpetual products with a 100,000 USDT reward pool, featuring incentives ranging from lifetime zero-fee trading cards to rewards linked to global equities such as Tesla and NVIDIA. The campaign is designed to introduce users to equity-linked trading products within the UEX environment.

For users interested in macro-driven opportunities, the CFD May Carnival opens access to contracts linked to broader financial markets through a 100,000 USDT prize pool. Participants completing onboarding activities receive guaranteed rewards while progressing through additional tasks unlocks larger incentives.

The program also introduces users to commodity trading through the Metals & Commodities Futures Promotion, backed by a 60,000 USDT reward pool centered around gold and commodity-linked products, including prizes denominated in XAUT (Tether Gold).

Completing the experience is Futures Rush, the program’s largest track with a 170,000 USDT monthly reward pool. Structured as a progressive challenge system, the campaign guides users through increasingly advanced futures trading activities with rewards including BTC, ETH, XAUT, and other digital assets.

Together, the four campaigns create a guided onboarding pathway across crypto, equities, commodities, and derivatives, reflecting how Bitget’s Universal Exchange model brings traditionally separate markets into one trading environment. As Bitget continues expanding into stocks, commodities, AI-powered trading, and tokenized assets, initiatives such as UEX Jumpstart reflect a broader shift toward exchanges designed around opportunity discovery rather than market silos.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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