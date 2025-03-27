Bitget Maintains 213% Reserve Ratio in March 2025 Proof-of-Reserves Update

Ratio in March 2025 Proof-of-Reserves Update

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has released its latest proof-of-reserves report for March 2025, reaffirming its asset transparency and user fund security with a reserve ratio of 213%. The report, timestamped at 10:30 AM (UTC+8) on March 17, shows that the exchange holds more than double the users’ total assets across BTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC.

The audit, supported by a 27-layer Merkle tree comprising over 37.8 million records, verifies that Bitget possesses sufficient assets to cover all user balances. This month’s report highlights reserve ratios of 332% for BTC, 173% for USDT, 161% for ETH, and 198% for USDC, each significantly exceeding the 100% threshold required to meet user liabilities.

A reserve ratio exceeding 100% indicates that the platform holds more crypto assets in custody than its users collectively own, acting as a real-time solvency signal. The publication of this data follows increasing calls from both regulators and users for more frequent, mathematically verifiable disclosures from centralized exchanges.

By adopting cryptographic techniques such as the Merkle tree structure, Bitget enables users to independently verify their balances within the total liabilities without exposing personal account data. This method strengthens user trust by enabling public verification of platform solvency while preserving user privacy.

“Transparency must be consistent, not occasional. Exchanges carry an obligation to provide users with tools to verify that their funds are held securely and fully accounted for. Bitget’s latest reserve ratio is not just a metric—it’s a signal of operational clarity and a standard the industry should continuously uphold,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

As regulatory scrutiny intensifies and users become more discerning, frequent and transparent solvency proofs are becoming integral to the survival of centralized platforms. The latest data places Bitget ahead of many major exchanges in terms of capital buffers, offering a substantial margin of security in volatile market conditions.

With over 20,500 BTC, 197,500 ETH, 2 billion USDT, and 106 million USDC held in custody, Bitget’s holdings remain aligned with its broader objective to provide users with uninterrupted access to their digital assets. The latest Merkle root hash for March 2025—37a20f806f400dcd—can be used by users to confirm their account’s inclusion in the reserve audit.

The March disclosure continues a monthly cycle of transparent reporting introduced by Bitget following industry-wide failures in 2022. With this sustained publication, the exchange reinforces its operational visibility and bolsters user confidence in custodial safety.

To view Bitget’s Proof-of-Reserves, please visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 100 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f1afe99-dee9-403a-a014-543d1c47fd84

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001076212