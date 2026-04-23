Bitget Publishes Latest Proof of Reserves, Maintaining 130% Backing Across Multi-Asset Platform

Bitget Publishes Latest Proof of Reserves, Maintaining 130% Backing Across Multi-AssetPlatform

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has released its latest Proof of Reserves (PoR), providing a transparent snapshot of platform balances across core assets as market conditions continue to evolve.

The update covers BTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC, with reserve ratios and wallet balances published alongside cryptographic attestations. Users can independently verify their holdings through Bitget’s Merkle tree-based system, using anonymized identifiers to confirm inclusion without exposing personal data.

The latest snapshot shows user holdings of 19,644 BTC, 221,628 ETH, 2,043,273,414 USDT, and 164,266,093 USDC, with reserve ratios of 33% BTC, 52% ETH, 14% USDT and 4% USDC. Total reserves remain consistently above the 1:1 benchmark, maintaining full coverage across all tracked assets and reflecting an average reserve ratio of 130%.

“Markets move fast, but transparency cannot be reactive,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Proof of Reserves is designed to be verifiable at any moment, not only when the market is stable. The priority is simple, users should always know their assets are fully accounted for, regardless of market direction.”

This comes as markets continue to respond to macroeconomic signals, shifting liquidity conditions, and evolving investor positioning. Proof of Reserves operates as one layer within a broader security model that includes the platform’s Protection Fund and ongoing disclosure practices. As a multi-asset exchange unifying crypto, tokenized assets, and traditional markets, maintaining strong, verifiable reserves is critical to ensuring consistent coverage across all asset classes. Together, these mechanisms are designed to keep platform solvency measurable rather than assumed.

As Bitget expands its Universal Exchange model, bringing together crypto, tokenized assets, and traditional financial instruments, transparency remains a core requirement for scaling across asset classes. Regular PoR disclosures provide a consistent, verifiable reference point for users navigating increasingly interconnected markets.

To view the updated Proof of Reserves, please visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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