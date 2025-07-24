Bitget’s July Proof-of-Reserves Report Shows 45% Increase in User Holdings for Bitcoin (BTC)

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has released its latest Proof-of-Reserves (PoR) data reveals a sharp increase in user-held Bitcoin, with BTC balances surging over 45% month-on-month in July. This marks the strongest growth across all major assets tracked on the platform.

According to the PoR public figures published, BTC held by users grew from 6,594 BTC in June to 9,531 BTC in July. USDT holdings also experienced a notable increase of 21%, climbing from approximately 1.61 billion to nearly 1.95 billion. ETH balances rose by 31% month-on-month, from 148,754 ETH to 195,466 ETH, while USDC holdings grew by 14%.

The substantial surge in user asset holdings follows ongoing efforts across the industry to promote transparent reserve practices. Bitget continues to publish real-time reserve data via Merkle Tree infrastructure and open-source verification tools. As of July 23, the platform maintains a reserve ratio of over 200% across major assets, double the industry benchmark of 100%.

“This increase in on-platform user assets, especially Bitcoin, shows a bit of the broader trend in user behavior, where traders and institutions increasingly may favor exchanges that allow independent asset verification,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. “Our priority will always be to keep maintaining Bitget as one of the largest most secure platforms for crypto trading,” she added.

The POR growth in July also corresponds with improved market sentiment and heightened institutional interest in digital assets, particularly following the recent price stabilization of Bitcoin above the $110,000 threshold.

Bitget’s PoR methodology includes monthly snapshots and daily updates of asset balances, matched against liabilities through publicly auditable cryptographic proofs. The platform’s reserve transparency continues to be a key differentiator as global regulators intensify demands for accountability from centralized exchanges.

For July, all reserve figures exceed the 100% mark across BTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC, and the exchange remains one of the few top-tier platforms to continuously publish real-time snapshots for user review. This consistent transparency is increasingly valued by both retail and institutional users seeking safeguards against mismanagement or opaque balance sheet practices.

