Bitget’s Liquidity Depth Analysis Highlights Competitive Edge in Crypto Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has collaborated with CryptoRank to conduct an in-depth comparative analysis of liquidity depth among the top five global centralized cryptocurrency exchanges (CEXs): Binance, Bitget, Bybit, MEXC, and OKX. The research offers valuable insights into each platform’s ability to handle large market orders with minimal price impact, a critical factor for traders seeking efficient trade execution.

Top key findings of the report highlight Spot and Futures market liquidity. Bitget secured a second position among the top five global exchanges, showing substantial liquidity depth in major trading pairs such as BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT. This positions Bitget as a competitive choice for traders seeking efficient trade execution in high-volume markets.

In the futures market, Bitget ranked fourth with strong liquidity across key pairs, reflecting its growing presence and capability in the derivatives trading sector.

The analysis evaluated liquidity depth at around 2% price range from the mid-market price, a critical metric for assessing an exchange’s ability to handle large market orders with minimal slippage. Bitget’s performance in this area highlights its dedication to maintaining a liquid and stable trading environment for its users.

The study reveals significant variations in liquidity depth across major centralized crypto exchanges in both spot and futures markets. Binance’s dominance in the spot market and MEXC’s leadership in the futures market highlight the diverse strengths of these platforms. Bitget’s strong performance in both markets aligns with the exchange’s market performance, which has made it the fastest-growing CEX in the top 10. These insights assist investors in selecting the most suitable exchange for their trading activities, considering factors such as liquidity depth and market focus.

Recently, Forbes listed Bitget as one of the top most trusted crypto exchanges worldwide. In 2024, Bitget expanded its user base by 400%, from 20M in January to 100M in December. Spot trading surged from $160B in Q1 to $600B in Q4; daily volumes doubled to $20B. The high-paced updates and top performance amongst CEXs has pushed Bitget to the top #3 exchanges in derivatives trading while strengthening its positioning amongst the top #5 on Spot. Keeping the momentum going, Bitget continues to expand its offerings and improve platform features, maintaining high liquidity to support seamless trading for its vast user base.

For more information, please find the Cryptorank report here.

