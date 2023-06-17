General

Bulgaria’s First Beer Museum Opens in Stara Zagora

Web DeskComments Off on Bulgaria’s First Beer Museum Opens in Stara Zagora

The first certified beer museum in Bulgaria, The World of Zagorka, opens its doors in Stara Zagora on June 17, during the first eco-art On Green festival, On the Street Creative Collective said on Friday. The museum is located in the Zagorka Brewery and displays a rich collection of exhibits, certified by the Culture Ministry. A rich collection of over 130 unique exhibits can be viewed during the visit: bottles, labels, glasses, coasters, kegs, bottle openers, promotional materials, books, photos, archival documents and photographs, medals, badges of former employees. The most interesting object is a beer bottle from 1902, more than 15 types of different glasses used over the years, personal belongings, archival photos and documents of one of the founders of the brewery, as well as a preserved full keg of the first Bulgarian non-alcoholic beer Zagorka Vita, intended for export to Arab countries. After learning about the history and stages of beer production, visitors have the opportunity to taste unfiltered live beer. Alongside the tasting, visitors can immerse themselves in the Zagorka's world while watching a film presenting the history and development of the company over the years.

Source: Ghana News Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Tanzania Suspends Second Newspaper in Less Than a Month

Web Desk

Tanzania suspended on Sunday another newspaper accused of false stories even though President Samia Suluhu Hassan had pledged to uphold media freedoms quashed by her predecessor. Raia Mwema, a leading Swahili-language weekly, was suspended for 30 days …
General

UN General Assembly should suspend Russia’s rights of membership of the UN Human Rights Council

Web Desk

To Permanent Representatives of Member States of the United Nations in Geneva and New YorkExcellencies,We, the undersigned civil society organisations, call on Member States of the United Nations to take and support action at the UN General Assembly to…
General

Donors making a difference: in the lives of children

Web Desk

This week’s feature shows some of the ways that contributions to WHO are helping save the lives of children, from those caught in an historic drought in the Horn of Africa to those fleeing war in Ukraine.Read also about the battle to end pediatric HIV,…