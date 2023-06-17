Bulgaria’s First Beer Museum Opens in Stara Zagora

The first certified beer museum in Bulgaria, The World of Zagorka, opens its doors in Stara Zagora on June 17, during the first eco-art On Green festival, On the Street Creative Collective said on Friday. The museum is located in the Zagorka Brewery and displays a rich collection of exhibits, certified by the Culture Ministry. A rich collection of over 130 unique exhibits can be viewed during the visit: bottles, labels, glasses, coasters, kegs, bottle openers, promotional materials, books, photos, archival documents and photographs, medals, badges of former employees. The most interesting object is a beer bottle from 1902, more than 15 types of different glasses used over the years, personal belongings, archival photos and documents of one of the founders of the brewery, as well as a preserved full keg of the first Bulgarian non-alcoholic beer Zagorka Vita, intended for export to Arab countries. After learning about the history and stages of beer production, visitors have the opportunity to taste unfiltered live beer. Alongside the tasting, visitors can immerse themselves in the Zagorka's world while watching a film presenting the history and development of the company over the years.

