Call for Entries Issued for The 20th Annual International Business Awards®

New Awards Categories for Achievements in Sustainability

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Stevie Awards are now accepting nominations for The 20th Annual International Business Awards®, the world’s premier business awards competition, which attracts nominations from organizations in more than 60 nations and territories each year.

All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – may submit nominations to The International Business Awards. The early-bird entry deadline, with reduced entry fees, is 12 April. The final entry deadline is 10 May, but late entries will be accepted through 14 June with payment of a late fee. Entry details are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

Juries featuring more than 150 executives around the world will determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners. Winners will be announced on 11 August and celebrated at a gala banquet in Rome, Italy this October.

The International Business Awards recognize achievement in every facet of the workplace. Categories include:

There are many new and revised features of The International Business Awards for 2023:

Stevie Award winners in the 2022 IBAs included Anexa BPO (Mexico), Abu Dhabi Ports Group (UAE), DHL Express (worldwide), Filinvest Alabang Inc. (Philippines), Halkbank (Turkey), IBM (USA), LLYC (Spain), Lotte Duty Free (South Korea), MDI Ventures (Indonesia), Megaphone (Australia), MetLife China, Octopus Energy (UK), Ooredoo (Singapore), Sleepm Global Inc. (Canada), Unicef Cambodia, Viettel Group (Vietnam), Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., and many more.

About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Contact:
Nina Moore
+1 (703) 547-8389
Nina@StevieAwards.com

