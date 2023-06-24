Health Services Medical

Cambodian PM urges vigilance over rise in new HIV infections

Web DeskComments Off on Cambodian PM urges vigilance over rise in new HIV infections

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Saturday called for people to be vigilant over a significant rise in new HIV infections last year.

'Some 1,400 people became newly infected with HIV in 2022, about 300 higher than those infected in 2021,' he said during a meeting with thousands of factory workers in Phnom Penh.

The new infections were mostly detected among men having sex with men, he said, urging people having many sexual partners to use condoms in order to prevent HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases.

According to a National AIDS Authority's report, roughly four people become infected with HIV every day, and 83 percent of total new HIV infections were female entertainment workers, men having sex with men, transgender women, people using and injecting drugs, and their sexual partners.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Web Desk

