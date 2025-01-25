Celebrity Golf Club Appeals to Sports Ministry Over Land Encroachment

Accra: Members of the Celebrity Golf Club at Sakumono in the Greater Accra Region have appealed to state authorities to urgently address the encroachment of the club's land, which poses a serious threat to its facilities. The appeal was directed to the Ministries of Sports and Recreation; Interior; and the Greater Accra Regional Security Council.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Alex Oppong-Baffoe, the Captain of the Club, highlighted during a press conference that the encroachment was not just an attack on the golf club but on sports development. The golf course has been instrumental in nurturing young talents, hosting tournaments, and promoting health and wellness through sports. Additionally, the facility serves as a landing and take-off training place for the Ghana Air Force for disaster evacuation management exercises.

Mr. Oppong-Baffoe explained that the land was leased for the golf course by TDC Ghana Limited to Mr. Bill Tandoh in 1987 to build the golf course. However, developers using land guards have systematically encroached upon it by cutting down trees at the northern part of the course and erecting structures at an alarming pace, blocking access to a dam that provides critical water for the course.

He stated that efforts to address the issue through official channels had so far proven futile. The club had filed multiple complaints with TDC Ghana Limited, which oversees land administration in the area, and sought assistance from local security services, without any concrete actions from them to halt the encroachment or demolish unauthorized structures. 'Even more appalling, these actions are being carried out in direct violation of a court injunction prohibiting development on the land; the blatant disregard for the rule of law is unacceptable, and the inaction of the local police and TDC leaves us no choice but to seek urgent intervention,' he said.

The captain of the club reported that the encroachers, after previously taking a large portion of the course last Thursday, returned to mark another portion directly on the course and physically threatened some of the club's workers. The recent markings to take a portion of the course affecting some golf holes have limited the usual 18 standard of a golf course, in an attempt to prevent them from engaging in the sport.

Justice Emile Francis Short, an ardent golf player and former Commissioner of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), emphasized that the club had been in existence for several decades and had played a significant role in the community. He called on political authorities to intervene and take decisive action against the activities of land guards, who were encroaching on lands belonging to the club and its members. Mr. Short warned that the unchecked activities of these land guards could escalate into violent confrontations, including criminal acts and potential fatalities, as the intruders were often armed with dangerous weapons such as knives and guns.

He urgently appealed to the police and, if necessary, the military to step in and address the menace, stating that swift and firm action was crucial to prevent further escalation and ensure the safety and security of the affected areas.

Mr. Leonard Kwaku Okyere, the President of the Club, emphasized the importance of preserving the course as a sanctuary for birds and other wildlife, noting that such natural habitats played a vital role in promoting environmental sustainability, particularly in enhancing rainfall and maintaining ecological balance. Mr. Okyere announced that the club was making plans to introduce foot-golf training programmes for the youth to promote physical activity, teamwork, and discipline among young people while encouraging them to explore innovative and inclusive sports like foot-golf.