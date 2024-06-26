CEO bemoans upsurge of ‘wee ghettoes’ in Agona Swedru Municipality

Mr Kojo Obeng Kyereboah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Duwaah Construction Company Limited has expressed grave concern about the upsurge of 'wee ghettoes' in the Municipality. He has also condemned the impunity with which hard drugs were sold at stores, drinking bars and shops in Agona Swedru in recent times. The CEO expressed the concerns when he addressed the media as part of activities marking the 2024 Annual Swedru Akwambo festival at Swedru in the Agona West Municipality of the Central region. Mr Kyereboah said it was painful that wee ghettoes had sprung up at every corner or backyard of Swedru township under the watch of the police and described as 'regrettable' the inability of the security agencies to make arrests and prosecute the drug pushers and sellers who dealt with harmful drugs. He said even though majority of the youth in Swedru were doing extremely well in the areas of business and education, others had become drug addicts, and if care was not taken, it will affect the progress of the town. He made an urgent appeal to the Chiefs to as custodians of the land, quickly act to rescue the youth from such dangerous phenomenon before calamity befell the entire Swedru community. Mr Kyereboah said it was time the chiefs to revolt against the canker that had eaten deep into the youth to help salvage them from destruction and enable them to grow to become responsible leaders in the society. They should collaborate with the police and other security agencies to find lasting solution to the hard drug issue He praised the Chiefs for the efforts being made to raise money into Swedruman educational fund to support needy but brilliant students to pursue tertiary education. On the Akwambo festival, Mr Kyereboah commended the chiefs for efforts to raise funds to construct an VIP block at Agona Swedru Municipal Government Hospital. He called on the residents of the town to rally behind the chiefs and contribute into the educational fund to support needy but brilliant students for transformation of lives . Mr Kyereboah said education was key to poverty reduction and urged the youth to avail themselves to pursue tertiary education and acquire vocational skills to become responsible leaders in future. The AKwambo festival celebration of the chiefs and people of Agona Swedru commenced on Sunday July 14 and will end on Sunday, August 18 with activities including clean-up exercise, float through principal streets of Swedru and many others. Source: Ghana News Agency