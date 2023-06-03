Church of Christ Vertical Centre donates sanitary pads to school girls

As part of their annual project, 'Help a Sister Out Sanitary Pad Donation Drive,' maidens of the Church of Christ Vertical Centre Tema have donated sanitary pads to young girls at Christian Vertical School. The donation which also coincided with the 2023 World Menstrual Day celebration was to help the young ladies deal with their menstrual cycle. Dr Josephine E. Owusu Appiah, a Physician Assistant at Tulaku Health Centre, addressed the young girls on personal cleanliness and diseases like Chlamydia and Candidiasis that are likely to affect them if they do not maintain hygiene throughout their period. She also interacted with the students and answered their questions about menstruation. 'Taking painkillers during your menstruation is advisable and is of no harm to the individual; it rather helps reduce cramps and related pains during the flow, however, too much of everything is bad,' she said. Madam Lois Foli, the leader of the Maidens donation organisation, told the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office that it is a yearly effort to ensure good menstrual practices among young girls. She said they will contact other government schools to ensure that schoolgirls are given sanitary pads for their academics to function smoothly. Mrs Foli encouraged the government to reduce sanitary pad tariffs so that schoolgirls can use them during their menstruation to safeguard their safety and attend class throughout their menstrual cycle. Some recipients of the donation expressed their happiness to GNA. Miss Agnes Afia Asantewaa Annor, the prefect of the girls' school, noted that they have received an education and would spread it to other young ladies so that everyone can benefit from the education and sensitization. The Compound Prefect, Miss Paulina Nana Yaa Tetteh, also implores other Non-Governmental Organizations to assist girls with sanitary pads so they would not skip class while they are menstruating.

Source: Ghana News Agency