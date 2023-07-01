City of Lamta hosts three-day international symposium on “water culture”

A three-day international symposium on "water culture" began on Saturday at the Ribat de Lamta, near Monastir, the ancient "Leptis Minor" known for its hydraulic system dating back to Roman times. This international symposium is organised by the Laboratoire des Etudes Maghrébines, Francophones, Comparatives et de médiation culturelle, directed by Professor Habib Salha, at the Faculty of Letters, Arts and Humanities in Manouba. The event, which is supported by the Ministry of Culture, brings together university teachers and researchers from a range of disciplines. In a statement to TAP's correspondent in Monastir, Habib ben Salha pointed out that this symposium is being held in anticipation of an international symposium on "Water Temples and Mediterranean Cultures" to be organised by the laboratory in 2024. The aim is "to re-appropriate water in its entirety as a heritage, because the future must be different," said the researcher. The scientific and cultural event is featuring around thirty presentations on the culture of water from historical, geographical, philosophical, literary and scientific perspectives. The types and quality of drinking water in Tunisia were the focus of a presentation by Hamza Elfil, a researcher at the water research and technology center (CERTE).

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique