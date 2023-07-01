General

City of Lamta hosts three-day international symposium on “water culture”

Web DeskComments Off on City of Lamta hosts three-day international symposium on “water culture”

A three-day international symposium on "water culture" began on Saturday at the Ribat de Lamta, near Monastir, the ancient "Leptis Minor" known for its hydraulic system dating back to Roman times. This international symposium is organised by the Laboratoire des Etudes Maghrébines, Francophones, Comparatives et de médiation culturelle, directed by Professor Habib Salha, at the Faculty of Letters, Arts and Humanities in Manouba. The event, which is supported by the Ministry of Culture, brings together university teachers and researchers from a range of disciplines. In a statement to TAP's correspondent in Monastir, Habib ben Salha pointed out that this symposium is being held in anticipation of an international symposium on "Water Temples and Mediterranean Cultures" to be organised by the laboratory in 2024. The aim is "to re-appropriate water in its entirety as a heritage, because the future must be different," said the researcher. The scientific and cultural event is featuring around thirty presentations on the culture of water from historical, geographical, philosophical, literary and scientific perspectives. The types and quality of drinking water in Tunisia were the focus of a presentation by Hamza Elfil, a researcher at the water research and technology center (CERTE).

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

COP27’s Coke Sponsorship Leaves Bad Taste with Green Groups

User1

LONDON — This year’s United Nations climate summit is brought to you by Coke. Soft drink giant Coca-Cola Co.’s sponsorship of the flagship U.N. climate conference, known as COP27, sparked an online backlash and highlighted broader concerns about corporate lobbying and influence. The COP27 negotiations aimed at limiting global temperature increases are set to kick […]
General

3 Groups of Students Freed in Nigeria in 24 Hours

Web Desk

Authorities in northern Nigeria announced three separate groups of kidnapped students were freed within 24 hours, prompting speculation late Friday that large ransoms had been paid to the gunmen blamed for a spate of recent abductions.Among those now f…
General

Climate Change and Nuclear Power 2022: Securing Clean Energy for Climate Resilience

User1

Government ministers and officials from several countries in Africa discussed the potential of nuclear power in supporting sustainable development and the transition to clean and reliable energy as the IAEA released a new publication on climate change and nuclear power at a side event during the 66th IAEA General Conference today. The event, ‘Supporting the […]