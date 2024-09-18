COCOBOD’s NASPA Launches Campaign to Promote Health, Economic Benefits of Cocoa

The National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) at the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has launched a cocoa consumption campaign aimed at educating Ghanaians on the health benefits of locally produced cocoa products. The campaign, dubbed 'Market Influx,' which began on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at the COCOBOD Head Office in Accra, sought to raise awareness about the nutritional and economic values of cocoa, particularly targeting market women. This year's initiative on the theme: 'Cocoa Consumption: Savouring Wellness with Every Sip,' will run until Friday, September 20, 2024. At the launch, Mr. Gyamfi Ocran, Director of Human Resources, COCOBOD, encouraged the National Service Personnel (NSP) to be diligent ambassadors of the organization. He urged them to act with integrity as they informed market women and the public about the wide-ranging benefits of consuming cocoa products. 'We are embarking on this initiative so that Ghanaians will cultivate the habit of consuming cocoa. We produce it, so we ought to consume it. By consuming our locally produced cocoa, we are adding value to our economy,' he said.? He added that the campaign which was in its eighth year, had become an annual event where NSPs actively engaged the public in conversations about the benefits of cocoa consumption. Mr. Stephen Opoku, Manager at the Quality Control Company (QCC), commended the NSP for spearheading the campaign.? 'Cocoa consumption is dear to our hearts. If we could consume about 70 per cent of what we produce in this country, we would be in a stronger position to influence the price of cocoa on the international market,' he said. Mr Opoku said the campaign highlighted how regular consumption of cocoa could not only boost sales of locally produced cocoa products but also enhance the health of Ghanaians. He said Cocoa was rich in flavonoids, which were antioxidants known to improve heart health by reducing blood pressure and improving blood flow to the brain.? He added that regular consumption of cocoa could also he lp reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Mr Opoku said Cocoa contained natural compounds that promoted mental wellness, helping to alleviate stress and boost mood.? 'Additionally, it is a good source of magnesium, iron, and other essential nutrients that contribute to overall well-being,' he added. Source: Ghana News Agency