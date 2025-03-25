Cokeman’s Journey from Pandemic Breakthrough to TikTok Fame

Accra: New media potential has unveiled a transformative journey for Angel Kofi Boakye Obodai, known on social media platforms as 'Cokeman.' Hailing from Kwanyako in the Central Region and raised in Darkuman, an Accra suburb, the 31-year-old content creator discovered the power of new media during the COVID-19 pandemic. Utilizing TikTok, Cokeman reignited his passion for content creation, leveraging the platform to expand his reach and sell more products.

According to Ghana News Agency, Cokeman's creativity prominently showcases Ghanaian culture and tradition, reflecting the daily struggles and aspirations of the masses. His motivation arises from past doubts, yet he harnesses new media tools to transform his talent into career success. A significant milestone was the launch of 'Godsons' during the COVID-19 seasons of 2021. This online tool shared inspirational, motivational, and hopeful messages with millions of followers, enhancing Cokeman's recognition and influence.

Cokeman's online presence is formidable, boasting three million followers on TikTok, over 800,000 on Facebook, and about 160,000 followers with 230 subscribers on YouTube. Leading a team of 50 individuals, including 20 influential content creators, Cokeman is impacting lives through his work.

In partnership with the 'Favoured Brands Network,' a U.S.-based Ghanaian organization led by Oseadeayo Ohemaa Ofosua Aduanwomah Amoakoa Ahoufe, Cokeman and his team are nurturing talents and advocating for social issues. The network supports their growth by providing practical skills to enhance their online products, including initiatives for good environmental sanitation through clean-up campaigns.

Despite his success, Cokeman acknowledges challenges such as insufficient financial resources and emotional tolls from industry backlash. He calls for support from corporate and private sectors to leverage creativity and broaden his influence, reaching larger audiences and attracting trans-border followers.

Cokeman's journey exemplifies the potential of new media when harnessed productively. His 'rags-to-fame journey' serves as a powerful reminder of triumph through faith, perseverance, and risk-taking. His story motivates new generations of influencers and content creators, proving that dedication and hard work can transform adversity into achievement.