Collective Action Crucial for Enacting Affirmative Action Act, Says Gender Director

Accra: Collective action is key to the implementation of the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, 2024 (Act 1121), Madam Faustina Acheampong, Director, Department of Gender, said. The implementation and monitoring of the Act, she said, did not solely rest on government but a collective effort of development partners, Metropolitan Municipal District Assemblies (MMDAs), Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) Non-Governmental and Civil Society Organisations.

According to Ghana News Agency, Madam Acheampong made these remarks at a sensitisation workshop in Accra on the Act, convened by the Department, to increase awareness and understanding among stakeholders and identify strategies for effective implementation. The Act, passed by Parliament on July 30, 2024, seeks to ensure the progressive representation of women in key decision-making positions across the public and private sectors.

It targets the progressive achievement of 30 per cent of women representation in decision-making from 2024 to 2026, a 35 per cent achievement in 2027 to 2028, and 50 per cent by 2034. The Director urged collaboration among stakeholders to ensure its successful implementation to promote a more inclusive and equitable society.

The Ministry, per the Act and commitment to its implementation, had taken steps to constitute the Gender Equity Committee and develop a costed strategic plan for the Secretariat to support the Committee’s work. Madam Acheampong said a Legislative Instrument (LI) was also being drafted to provide legal backing for the Act.

She said on Friday, July 31, the Ministry officially unveiled the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act as part of this year’s commemoration of the African Women’s Day. ‘The full realisation and implementation of the Act by stakeholders will position Ghana as a regional leader in gender equality, equity and governance,’ Madam Acheampong said.

She assured continuous engagement with relevant stakeholders and other interest groups to implement activities that ensured the promotion of gender equality, equity and women empowerment. The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection is mandated to effectively ensure equal and active representation of women in the decision-making process and facilitate the mainstreaming of gender concerns into national growth.