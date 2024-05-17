CONECT and ATUGE sign partnership agreement

The Confederation of Citizen Enterprises of Tunisia (CONECT) and the «Association des Tunisiens des Grandes Ecoles» (ATUGE) signed a partnership agreement to benefit from networking and synergy of their structures and activities in order to better serve common themes, support businesses, investment and private initiative. The goal is to develop the economic and social fabric of the country as well as promote education, innovation, inclusion, regional development, and corporate social responsibility, reads a statement of CONECT on Friday. The two parties expressed commitment to mobilize Tunisians abroad so that they consolidate their economic, social and cultural ties with the homeland and promote Tunisia as a destination for investments. An action plan will be developed by the structures of the two partners, in Tunisia and abroad, and working groups will be set up, with a view to achieving the expected objectives. CONECT will be associated as an institutional partner of ATUGE with the Diaspora Summer Net working scheduled for July 31 and the Tunisia Global Forum in Tunis scheduled for July 23. Both CONECT and ATUGE are planning to organize in collaboration with other local partners as part of the Diaspora Month scheduled from July 15 to August 15, networking events across Tunisia so as to promote the involvement of the Diaspora in economic development and the development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in various regions nationwide. ATUGE will support the economic missions of CONECT Internationale by fostering networking between Tunisian delegations and Tunisian expatriates, through the World Alliance of Tunisian Talents (WATT alliance). ATUGE will also contribute to CONECT's flagship programmes, including the CSR Conference and the MIQYES surveys. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse