Cote D’ Ivoire wins race to host 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League

Cote D' Ivoire has won the race to host the third edition of the TotalEnergies Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women's Champions League. The decision came when the Executive Committee of CAF at a meeting on May 19, 2023, agreed to hand over the hosting rights to the West African giants as part of testing facilities ahead of the 34th edition of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations next year. Earlier on, Morocco withdrew their bid to host the competition, which was to support CAF's mission of organising a successful AFCON tournament. Speaking at the event, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, President of CAF said there had been tremendous progress at the various stadia hence the need to test it's readiness with the women's competition. He commended Mr. Alassane Ouattara, President of Ivory Coast and his Prime Minister, Mr Patrick Achi for their cooperation and commitment in ensuring the competition was world class. In all, eight teams would battle for the 2023 CAF Women's Champions League in Yamoussoukro, Cotê d'Ivoire with the date yet to be known.

Source: Ghana News Agency

