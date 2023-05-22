Education Literacy

Education director reverses decision on school closure due to water disruption

The Director of Education, Paulus Nghikembwa, has announced that Tuesday will be a regular school day for schools in Windhoek. This decision comes after the ministry's initial announcement of the closure of Windhoek schools on Tuesday due to a scheduled water supply shutdown by NamWater from 08h00 to 20h00. Nghikembwa issued a statement on Monday saying that the previous announcement of schools being closed has been retracted following assurances from the City of Windhoek that water will be available in schools. 'All primary and secondary school students in Khomas will have a normal school day. We sincerely apologise for any trouble this may have caused,' it said. NamWater last week announced the 12-hour shutdown necessitated by urgent maintenance work on the Von Bach-Windhoek transfer system.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Web Desk

