Counselling unit set up at Kébili youth centre

The Kébili youth centre set up a psychological counselling unit for young people, in partnership with the " Association "Women and Leadership," as part of the programme "Builders of Peace" funded by the US Agency for International Development. The counselling unit is part of a range of collaborative initiatives with civil society to help young people identify solutions to their expectations and concerns," said Youth Centre Director Abdellah Bouwasfa. The counselling sessions, led by specialists, will also help propose activities that meet their needs and expectations, added Bouwasfa, pointing out that they will also contribute to the development of a regional and national strategy to protect young people from addiction.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique