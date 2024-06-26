Deputy Minority Leader disagrees with Opoku Prempeh on comparison of Kwame Nkrumah to Akufo-Addo

Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Deputy Minority Leader, has disagreed with Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Running Mate, New Patriotic Party (NPP) on the latter's comparison of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's Founding President to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Mr. Buah, who is also the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembele, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said comparing President Akufo-Addo's achievements to that of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah was untenable. He said Dr Opoku Prempeh's attempt to compare President Akufo-Addo to Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah following his outdooring as the running mate to Vice President Dr Mahamudu was an affront to the legacy of Ghana's Founding Father. He said Dr Nkrumah's unparalleled contributions to Ghana's independence and development were undeniable, and any attempt to draw comparisons with President Akufo-Addo was unjust and illogical. 'Dr Nkrumah's vision, leadership, and progress are unmatched in Ghana's history,' Mr. Buah stated. On some of Dr Nkrumah's achievements in the Ashanti Region, Mr. Buah mentioned the establishment of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, a leading medical facility in West Africa. Others are the construction of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, a prestigious technical university in Ghana and the expansion of the Kumasi Central Market, boosting the regional economy. The rest are the development of the road network in the Ashanti region, including the construction of the Kumasi-Accra Highway, enhancing transportation and connectivity, and the establishment of the Kumasi Shoe Factory and Kumasi Jute Factory. Mr. Buah said on a national scale, Dr Nkrumah's achievements were even more remarkable. He said some of the milestones Dr Nkrumah achieved include but were not limited to the introduction of free and compulsory primary education. Dr Nkrumah established renowned universities like the University of Ghana and, the University of Cape Coast. Others are the construction of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, establishment of various educational and technical institutes across the country, the construction of Tema Harbour and the construction of the Accra International Airport, which was later changed to Kotoka International Airport. 'Under Dr Kwame Nkrumah's visionary leadership, Ghana emerged as a beacon of hope and a shining star in Africa, setting an example for other nations to follow. He said as the Energy Minister, Dr Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) should acknowledge the significance of Dr Nkrumah's Akosombo Dam, a critical infrastructure project that continued to generate over 30 per cent of Ghana's electricity supply to this day. The Deputy Minority Leader said Dr Opoku Prempeh must retract his statement and apologize for his attempt to rewrite history; saying 'Dr Kwame Nkrumah's legacy is sacrosanct, and any attempt to downgrade it will be met with fierce resistance'. He said the people of Ghana would not tolerate any attempt to distort the country's history and undermine the legacy of its founding father. 'The undying legacy of the African of the Millennium and global icon, Osagyefo Dr.Kwame Nkrumah will forever be protected and not allowed to be distorted and undermined,' Mr. Buah stated. Source: Ghana News Agency