Deriv Achieves Prestigious Platinum Accreditation by Investors In People

CYBERJAYA, Malaysia, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deriv, one of the world’s largest online trading platforms, has been awarded Investors In People’s prestigious Platinum accreditation recognising its exemplary commitment to its people. This accolade places Deriv among the top 2% of global organisations accredited by Investors in People (IIP), firmly establishing it as a trailblazer for people practices.

IIP ranked Deriv 5th in the finance and insurance sector among companies of similar size and 127th among all accredited organisations. The Platinum accreditation substantiates Deriv’s consistent commitment to building an engaged, high-performing workforce as well as its first-rate organisational culture and people practices.

Seema Hallon, Chief Human Resource Officer at Deriv, expressed her delight over this achievement: “The Platinum IIP Accreditation is not just an accolade. It represents our promise to continue innovating, inspiring, and leading the way in people practices, while upholding the highest standards of excellence and employee empowerment. It also reinforces our absolute commitment to building a supportive workplace that lets employees bring their best game to work so they can thrive and grow with the company.”

Deriv started to use the IIP framework for benchmarking its people practices in 2022, earning Gold accreditation on its first assessment. In 2023, based on its performance against the Make Work Better framework, the company achieved Platinum accreditation.

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People said of Deriv’s achievement, “This Platinum accreditation is not just a badge of honour but a testament to Deriv’s unwavering dedication to its core values of integrity, competence, teamwork, and customer focus, and, most importantly, its people.”

Devoy continued, “Deriv can proudly say it is in the top 2% of high-performing organisations worldwide that have been assessed against our rigorous standards for demonstrating sustainable success in empowering and including people. ”

About Deriv

For 25 years, Deriv has been committed to making online trading accessible to anyone, anywhere. Trusted by over 2.5 million traders worldwide, the company offers an expansive range of trade types and boasts over 200 assets across popular markets on its award-winning, intuitive trading platforms. With a workforce of more than 1,300 people globally, Deriv has cultivated an environment that celebrates achievements, encourages professional growth, and fosters talent development, which is reflected in its Platinum accreditation by Investors in People.



