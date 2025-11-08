Distinguished Legal Scholar and Advocate for Public Governance Professor Spyridon Flogaitis Receives Prestigious Global Citizen Award

LONDON, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Professor Spyridon Flogaitis, an internationally renowned legal scholar, jurist, and public servant, has been announced as the recipient of the 2025 Global Citizen Award. He is the Director and President of the Board of the European Public Law Organization (EPLO), an institution fostering legal reform and civic values across continents. This annual tribute, presented by leading international residence and citizenship advisory firm Henley & Partners in partnership with the Swiss non-profit humanitarian organization Andan Foundation, recognizes his lifelong commitment to strengthening democratic institutions, the rule of law, and legal access for vulnerable communities.

The prestigious award, which honors an individual who shows exceptional courage and commitment towards improving and supporting the global community, was presented at a gala reception during the 19th annual Global Citizenship Conference in London, which brought together prime ministers, ambassadors, senior government officials, and leading academics, as well as top-tier private client advisors and wealth management professionals.

Professor Flogaitis received the Global Citizen Award for his tireless work in advancing public law, legal education, and institutional reform, particularly in regions facing democratic fragility and post-crisis recovery. As Director and President of the Board of the European Public Law Organization (EPLO), he has led groundbreaking initiatives to improve local governance, train civil servants, and increase access to justice for marginalized groups. His efforts have had lasting impact in Southeastern Europe and beyond, fostering legal frameworks that uphold human rights and enable civic participation.

Chairman of Henley & Partners and Founder of the Andan Foundation, Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, praised the awardee’s outstanding contributions. “Professor Flogaitis has demonstrated how the law can be a transformative force for peace, dignity, and inclusion. His commitment to justice, democratic resilience, and cross-border collaboration exemplifies what it means to be a global citizen. We are honored to recognize a leader whose intellect and integrity have shaped institutions and inspired future generations.”

The Global Citizen Award selection process is based on a majority decision of the Global Citizen Award Committee. The award itself consists of a bespoke sculptural medal designed by leading Italian artist Antonio Nocera, an award certificate signed by the Chairman of the Global Citizen Award Committee, and a monetary prize of USD 20,000, which goes towards supporting the awardee’s humanitarian efforts. In addition, Henley & Partners commits to working closely with the awardee for a period of at least one year, raising awareness of their work and supporting them through the firm’s network of more than 70 offices worldwide.

Since its inception, the Global Citizen Award has honored many remarkable individuals. The first laureate was German entrepreneur Harald Höppner, who set up the refugee humanitarian aid project Sea-Watch. Other previous recipients include Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder of the Gift of the Givers Foundation, Africa’s largest disaster relief organization; Monique Morrow, Co-Founder of The Humanized Internet, a digital identity project that aims to bring hope to the estimated 1.1 billion individuals in the world who cannot prove their legal identity; Diep Vuong, Co-Founder and President of the Pacific Links Foundation, recognized for her work in Southeast Asia campaigning for the rights of those enslaved by human trafficking; Prof. Dr. Padraig O’Malley, for his efforts around conflict resolution and reconciliation in Iraq, Northern Ireland, and South Africa; and Zannah Bukar Mustapha, for his humanitarian work in Nigeria supporting orphans and advocating for victims of extremist violence. Last year, the award was presented to the The Hon. Mohamed Nasheed, pioneering human rights activist, former President of the Maldives, and Secretary-General of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, in recognition of his leadership in global climate action and his tireless advocacy for environmental sustainability and the rights of vulnerable nations.

Thanking Henley & Partners and the Andan Foundation for their recognition, Professor Flogaitis said, ‘I am truly honored to receive this award. It is a privilege to be recognized for work guided by the values of excellence, service, and the lasting lessons of my family and homeland.’

For hires images of Prof Flogaitis receiving his award and any interview requests, please contact:

Sarah Nicklin

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: +27 72 464 8965

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001136478