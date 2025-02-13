Dr. Amoakohene Seeks Guidance from Former Ashanti Regional Ministers



Kumasi: Dr. Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Minister, has met some former Regional and Deputy Ministers of the Region as he continues to engage relevant stakeholders after taking office. The latest engagement was aimed at tapping into the rich experiences of his predecessors to enable him to provide efficient and impactful leadership required of a Regional Minister.





According to Ghana News Agency, with the wealth of knowledge that the previous Ministers had acquired with the benefit of hindsight, they have what it takes to guide the new Regional Minister to succeed in his quest to improve the lives of people in the region. This, according to Dr. Amoakohene, informed his decision to draw closer to his predecessors as he leads the next chapter of governance in the Ashanti Region.





Among the former Regional and Deputy Ministers he met were Ambassador Daniel Ohene Agyekum, Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Mrs. Appiah Dwomoh, Mr. John Alexander Ackon, Madam Elizabeth Agyemang, and Mr. Osei Asibey Antwi. It was a fruitful discussion which evoked nostalgic emotions as the former Ministers shared their wealth of experiences and insights with the young Minister who currently has the onerous task of ensuring peace, stability and progress in the region.





They advised him to work closely with all relevant stakeholders and lead with conviction with the interest of the people as the goal of his administration. He must build trust and credibility, foster a sense of purpose and direction, while driving positive change inspired by commitment to achieve exceptional results.





Dr. Amoakohene expressed his profound gratitude to the former Ministers for honouring his invitation and offering invaluable advice which he believed would shape his administration for the benefit of the people.

