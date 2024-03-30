Easter 2024: A Photo Gallery

Accra: The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has led clean-up exercises in Asanteman as part of activities marking the 25th anniversary of his installation as the 16th occupant of Golden Stool. 'I am going to create One million ICT jobs for the youth when I am elected President,' said, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, the Vice President and flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during a Unity Walk and rally in Kwahu. Source: Ghana News Agency