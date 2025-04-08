Eastern Region FDA Destroys 2.5 Tonnage of Unwholesome Products

Koforidua: The Eastern Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has carried out a massive disposal of about 2.5 tonnage of unwholesome products from various locations with the consent of their owners.

According to Ghana News Agency, the disposed products included drugs, cosmetics, canned foods, drinks, and medical equipment. These items were seized from information centers, supermarkets, over-the-counter retail outlets, food retail joints, and pubs. The disposal process was conducted at the Akwadum dumping site near Koforidua, under tight security and expert supervision.

In an interview, Mrs. Anita Owusu-Kuffour, Eastern Regional Head of the Food and Drugs Authority, emphasized that the authority is mandated to ensure the safety of products under their regulatory control. Manufacturers and producers are encouraged to report any unsafe products to the FDA for appropriate disposal.

Mrs. Owusu-Kuffour explained that the FDA collaborates with the Management of the Landfill Site and utilizes specialized equipment to safely destroy non-conforming products. This process prevents scavengers from accessing the unsafe products. The disposal exercise employed equipment such as excavators and bulldozers.

The FDA's role extends to protecting public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines, and other biological products for human use, as well as medical devices. Additionally, the authority is responsible for ensuring the safety and security of Ghana's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, radiation-emitting electronic products, and the regulation of tobacco products.