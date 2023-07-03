General

ECN warns of fake recruitment scam circulating on social media

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has cautioned that there are fake posts circulating on social media, falsely claiming that the ECN is recruiting staff online.

ECN’s Manager of Corporate Communications and Marketing, De Wet Siluka, confirmed on Monday that there are posts circulating on social media that contain a link to a fake recruitment portal.

The ECN suspects that the fake webpage may be part of an identity theft scam.

“We would like to caution the public about the fake recruitment portal. It is a mere scam. Stay vigilant and avoid becoming a victim,” Siluka said on Monday.

He advised social media users not to click on the link or enter their personal details on the fake application page. Siluka also urged WhatsApp users not to forward the post, as it could potentially harm others who may believe it and provide their personal information to scammers.

He encouraged Namibians to wait for a legitimate statement from the ECN regarding any recruitment vacancies.

