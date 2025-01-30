ECOWAS Court Prepares to Launch New Digital Case Management System

Abuja: The ECOWAS Court of Justice is finalizing preparations for the official launch of its enhanced Electronic Case Management System (ECMS). Central to this effort are a comprehensive Quality Assurance Workshop and Group Training for Judges and Staff, aimed at ensuring system readiness and user proficiency.

According to Ghana News Agency, these activities will culminate in a high-profile Go-Live Ceremony, marking the Court's transition to a fully digital case management platform. A hands-on Quality Assurance Workshop scheduled for February 2-5, 2025, will bring together key stakeholders, including the Project Team, IT Unit, Super Users, and Management, to rigorously validate the ECMS's functionality and usability.

The workshop will address potential gaps in system design, provide training on advanced features, and establish a framework for ongoing feedback and improvement. This critical phase will significantly enhance the reliability and performance of the ECMS. It will facilitate the identification and resolution of any technical or procedural challenges, bolstering user confidence through comprehensive testing and validation.

By ensuring alignment with the Court's procedural and operational standards, this phase establishes a robust foundation for a smooth transition to the new system. Following the Quality Assurance Workshop, the focus shifts to equipping the Court's judges and staff with the skills needed to effectively utilize the ECMS from February 9-13, 2025.

This training programme will provide participants with practical knowledge on navigating the system for case filing, tracking, and management. The key objectives are to increase proficiency in using the ECMS for judicial and administrative tasks, enhance collaboration and efficiency in case resolution processes, and build confidence among users by showcasing the system's benefits and usability.

The activities will culminate in an official Go-Live Ceremony, celebrating the operational readiness of the ECMS. This milestone event will highlight the Court's commitment to leveraging technology for effective judicial administration and enhancing transparency. Participants include Management of the Court, IT Team, Super Users, Consultants, External Lawyers, Press, and other stakeholders.

The enhanced ECMS is a testament to the ECOWAS Court's dedication to innovation and excellence in judicial processes. By integrating state-of-the-art technology, the Court aims to streamline operations and reduce case delays. It also aims to foster stakeholder confidence through transparent and efficient case management and set a benchmark for digital transformation in regional judicial systems.