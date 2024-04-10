Eid al-Fitr prayers observed in Dambai, marking the end of Ramadan

Krachi East Muslims have performed Eid al-Fitr prayers at Dambai Lapaz park to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. Ramadan is a period of fasting where Muslims are required to abstain from food and water, from sunrise to sunset. It is a spiritual exercise that helps Muslims to get rid of undesirable habits, while imbibing their fortitude and patience. The month long fast also enable Muslims to empathize with the least fortunate members in society who suffer from hunger due to poverty and keep Satan and his promptings away. Alhaji Ahmed Djibiriel Isaah of the Ahlussuna Wal-Jama'Ah, prayer leader prayed for the improvement in the conditions of Ghanaians and other citizens across the world. Delivering his sermon, Alhaji Isaah underscored the need for Muslims to have strong belief in Allah. He further stated that those who relied solely on Allah and trusted him only do not get shaken by unpleasant circumstances but rather have the strong conviction that their future is secured. Mr Nelson Kofi Dj abab, the parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) thanked the Muslims community for their fasting and prayers to the nation. He asked the leadership of Imams to remember all NDC parliamentary candidates and their presidential candidate, Mr John Dramani Mahama in prayers ahead of December polls. Mr Sadiq Abubakar, former Regional Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the Oti Region addressed the Muslims on behalf of the parliamentary candidate, Mr Michael Yaw Gyato. He expressed gratitude to all Muslims for bringing Ramadan which is the Holy month in Quran to an end. Mr Gyato said, appealed to the Muslims to work hard and get more votes for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbeare of the party in the upcoming general elections. He expressed confidence in Dr Bawumia's ability to drive economic development and growth in the country. He emphasised the importance of embracing forward thinking ideas, citing the success of digitalization in the various sectors. Source: Ghana News Ag ency