Eleven more Democracy Hub Protestors remanded by court

Eleven more Democracy Hub Protestors have been remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court. The Eleven protestors in the presence of their respective lawyers, have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful assembly , causing unlawful damage, offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace, assault on public officer and defacement of public notice. Oliver Barker -Vormewor, the Convenor and Funny Otoo, another protestor, currently on admission at the hospital, could not appear before the court, the court was told. Prosecution is expected to respond to the bail application put in by the defence counsels on Thursday September 26, 2024. The court is expected to deliver its ruling on the bail applications. Earlier, Justice Srem Sai, Counsel of three of the accused persons, told the Court presided over by Mr Kwabena Koduah Obiri Yeboah, that lawyers of the accused person had not had any conference with their clients and that the accused persons had not been served with the charge sheet and the facts. The case was therefore stood down for 30 minutes for lawyers to have a conference with the protestors before their charges are read to them in court. So far 53 protestors have been arraigned. A team of lawyers took turns to pray for bail for the accused persons, saying the accused persons had sureties to execute their bail and have fixed places of abode. Defence lawyers contended that their clients were nowhere near the scene yet the Police had picked them up and put them before court. State prosecutors informed the Court that Oliver Barker-Vormewor and Funny Otoo were admitted at the Ghana Police Hospital hence they could not appear before the court. The prosecution's case is that the accused persons herein are part of a group of protestors. On July 9, 2024 the Police Service received a notice from a group known as 'Democracy Hub* informing them of their intention to hold a protest dubbed 'Wetaya 'Reoccupysulorbthouse Demonstration.' Prosecution said by that letter, the gro up requested the Police to provide them with security and protection for the intended demonstration. The Court heard that the group indicated that they intended to protest at the Revolutionary Square, opposite the Jubilee House. Prosecution said after several meetings with the Police, the group was advised by the Police to propose an alternative venue as the chosen venue was a security zone and likely to affect public order and lead to violence or endanger public defence. The Prosecution said by an order of the High Court dated 18? September, 2024, the group was prohibited from embarking on the intended demonstration at the Revolutionary square. It said the Police thus communicated to the convener of the group and suggested seven different locations to be used for the protest in the interest of public order. The group however rejected the proposed venues and elected to protest at the 37 roundabout which was rejected by the Police. On September 21, 2024 the group embarked on their protest and gathered ar ound the 37 roundabout, insisting to proceed to the revolutionary square. The Police mounted barricades around the 37 roundabouts in a bid to maintain security and order. The barricades restrained the demonstrators from proceeding to the Revolutionary square. Prosecution said the demonstration suddenly turned chaotic as the accused persons resorted to blocking the major roads with stones and vehicles, delaying access at the roundabout. 'This caused serious traffic within the Liberation Road, the El walk stadium, the Kawukudi road and Its environs This also caused significant traffic delays,inconvenience and annoyance for commuters. Prosecution said the accused persons also pulled down billboards and burnt electoral posters and flags of political parties. ' Again, the suspects forcefully pushed down the police barricade that was used to secure the area, obstructing the effort of the Police to maintain peace and security. On September 22, 2024, the accused persons again brought in vehicles to block the major roads. The Police quickly moved in to remove the said vehicles for easy flow of traffic for commuters. The accused persons however fiercely resisted the attempt by the Police to tow away the vehicles, the Prosecution said. The first accused person (Barker-Vormawor) in particular was seen forcefully entering the Police towing van and without authorization, turned off the engine and removed the ignition key to the towing van. The prosecutors said, that action demobilized the Police to tow away the vehicle that the accused persons had used to block the public roads. The first accused person thereafter bolted. Source: Ghana News Agency