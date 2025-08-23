Elmina Harbour Faces Peril as Large Fishing Vessel ‘Joy George’ Sinks After Striking Underwater Boulders

Elmina: The second largest fishing vessel in Ghana’s premier fishing hub of Elmina tragically capsized on Monday afternoon, just moments after departing from the Elmina fishing harbour. All 23 crew members aboard the vessel, Joy George, CR 338 – EL, escaped unscathed due to the timely intervention of a nearby rescue boat.

According to Ghana News Agency, the financial investment in the boat, which was constructed barely six months ago, along with its associated logistics, was estimated to exceed GHC500,000. Many fishers gathered at the harbour and along the rocky sea defence to witness the unfolding tragedy in astonishment.

In separate interviews with the Ghana News Agency, some rescued crew members who pleaded anonymity attributed the mishap to the exposed boulders lurking beneath the route leading to the harbour. The fishermen explained that, due to the low tide, the bottom of the vessel collided with several boulders that had inadvertently accumulated along the navigational route for boats, causing water to gash into it within seconds.

Some crew members drew a parallel between the incident and the infamous sinking of the Titanic, stating, “what transpired is reminiscent of the Titanic disaster; however, our boat struck the boulders, compelling it to halt and capsize within a few minutes.” They expressed gratitude for their survival, acknowledging that not everyone among them could swim the distance to reach the shore.

According to the fishermen, this incident marked the third time similar boats and canoes have capsized within the same vicinity in three years. A crew member described the despair they felt during the incident, yet expressed determination to return to the sea, stating, “For the sea is life, though today it is our sorrowful day.”

Madam Ama Mansa, who had been trading with the crew for months, rushed to the shore upon hearing the news. Her thoughts turned to the families waiting at shore and at home, anxious and praying for the safe return of their breadwinners.

The fishermen appealed to the government to undertake dredging of the fishing harbour, as sandbars had formed along the canoe and boat pathways, narrowing it. They warned that if the harbour remains un-dredged, it could have dire ramifications, threatening not only the revenue generated from fishing activities but also jeopardising numerous jobs and livelihoods.

All attempts to reach the public relations outfit of the harbour were unsuccessful. Meanwhile, the vessel has been recovered and towed to safety at the breakwaters of Elmina Castle by the technical team of the Fisheries Commission.