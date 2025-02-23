Empowering Women Leaders: EC Chair Calls for Structured Mentorship Programmes

Accra: Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), has challenged alumni of the St. Mary's Senior High School to launch a formal mentorship initiative aimed at guiding young girls toward leadership excellence. "Mentorship is a critical tool for sustaining the institution's legacy of empowering women to excel," she said.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mrs Mensa made the call in her keynote address at the school's 75th Anniversary and Prize-Giving Day, on the theme: 'Empowering Minds, Shaping Futures: 75 Years of Girl-Child Education in Truth and Virtue.' The event was fun-filled, featuring a display by the St. Mary's Air Force Cadet, a cultural performance by the Cultural Troupe, and presentation of awards to students who excelled in the various subjects. Former students, representatives of the Catholic Church, headteachers from senior high schools, and parents graced the occasion.

Mrs Mensa, an old student, stressed the need for experienced professionals to actively nurture the aspirations of current students. "I urge our alumni to establish a structured mentorship programme to guide and direct our girls to ensure continuity of success." She emphasized that alumni have shattered ceilings in every sector and their achievements demonstrate that education, ambition, and perseverance unlock limitless possibilities. She stated, "Now, they must pass the torch."

She proposed that the programme should pair students with accomplished alumni in fields such as law, diplomacy, academia, and public service. The EC Chair highlighted St. Mary's history of producing trailblazers who had made significant strides in various fields, including Dr Peggy Oti-Boateng, Executive Director of the African Academy of Sciences, and legal luminaries like Justice Margaret Welbourne.

Mrs Philomena Owusu-Ansah, the Headmistress of St. Mary's SHS, highlighted the school's academic achievements in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). She noted that 72.6 percent of 657 candidates secured straight A's in 2024, with nine students earning six A1s and 13 earning five A1s. She praised the St. Mary's Old Girls' Association (SMUGA) for their sustained contributions, including renovating the home economics laboratory, refurbishing the school kitchen, and completing the 'Seat of Wisdom Library.'

Despite these successes, the Headmistress outlined pressing challenges, including a deficit of 400 classroom chairs, 150 laboratory stools, and 100 staff furniture pieces. With enrollment rising to 1,961 students, she emphasized the urgent need for a 16-unit classroom block and a 600-bed dormitory to transition to a single-track system. "Students currently rely on makeshift seating, and our aging staff in critical departments require immediate reinforcement," she said.

Miss Clara Tetteh was adjudged the 2023/2024 Best Student.