Enchi College of Education cries for good roads, pavements on campus

Enchi (WN/R), July 22, GNA - Mr Philip Ntaah, the Principal of the Enchi College of Education, in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region, has appealed to the government to fix the deplorable roads and pavements on campus. He said the bad roads were making it unbearable for students, staff and visitors to commute, adding that anytime it rained the entire campus became muddy and slippery. The Principal made the appeal during the first congregation of the four-year Bachelor of Education Programme. He said the College was striving to become a leading centre of teaching and research; but they were faced with several challenges. He mentioned some of the challenges as the deplorable roads and pavements on campus, inadequate lecture halls of residence, abandoned ongoing Ghana Education Trust Fund (GET Fund) projects (administration block and staff accommodation), over aged operational vehicles and buses to aid teaching in the schools' activities. Mr Ntaah said the contractor who was tasked to construct the Ministry of Education flagship 300-bed capacity students' hostel had not reported to the site to commence work. 'Even though we have inadequate facilities, management has undertaken major renovation. The continuous rainfall pattern in the area renders all interim maintenance we make on our roads on campus fruitless. It is our wish that our roads and other infrastructural deficits will be constructed by the government,' he said. He announced that management of the College was preparing to celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2025, which would be launched next year, and appealed to the government and other stakeholders to help in the construction of a befitting state-of-the-art tertiary institution. Mr Ntaah added, 'We have envisioned to be the leading centre of teaching, research and holistic teacher education in Ghana and beyond. In line with its vision, the College has committed itself to the provision of a congenial learning environment thereby producing quality and lifelong specialist teachers.' The Enchi College of Education was established by the government in 1965 as a male institution and became co-educational a decade later with the admission of thirty-five women in 1975. It was re-located to its present site in 1978.

Source: Ghana News Agency