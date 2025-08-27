Engineering Council of Ghana Inaugurates Six Technical Committees

Accra: The Governing Board of the Engineering Council of Ghana has inaugurated six Technical Committees to assist the Council in its operations. The committees are Disciplinary, Legal and Ethics Committee, the Education and Training Committee, the Finance and Administration Committee, the Licensing and Registration Committee, Public and International Affairs Committee, and the Standards and Professional Practice Committee.

According to Ghana News Agency, the establishment of the committees is enshrined in the Engineering Council Act, 2011 (Act 819), through which the Council’s regulatory mandate becomes operational and effective. Mr Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, the Minister of Works, Housing and Water Resources, in an address read on his behalf, highlighted the proliferation of engineering failures, such as building collapses and water system breakdowns, as a stain on Ghana’s development effort. He called on the committees to collaborate with the Board to find solutions to these challenges.

Mr Adjei urged the committees to base their recommendations on evidence and best practices, emphasizing the need for them to be fearless and independent, while maintaining utmost integrity. He warned that any hint of bias or corruption would be dealt with severely. Furthermore, he reminded the committee members that the public demanded safety and quality, and encouraged them to work closely with the Governing Board to establish their work plans and priorities without delay.

He stated that the Ministry, and indeed the entire nation, was watching and expected to see tangible results, such as revised standards, disciplinary decisions, and accreditation frameworks within a reasonable timeframe. The Minister emphasized that their expertise was not a privilege for the profession but a service to the nation, describing them as a vital layer of technical oversight standing between substandard practice and a safe, prosperous Ghana.

Mr Isaac Bedu, the Registrar of the Engineering Council, in a welcoming address, mentioned that it was through the dedicated work of the committees that the Council could execute its mandate to regulate, oversee, and advance the engineering profession in Ghana. He highlighted that the distinguished professionals inaugurated have been selected for their exemplary expertise, proven leadership, and unwavering selfless dedication, representing the best from industry and academia, with significant contributions to engineering practice in the country.