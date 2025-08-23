EPA Engages Communities on Jegri Bekala’s Gold Mining Project in Bono Region

Bono region: The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has convened a stakeholder engagement session for communities surrounding the Jegri Bekala Limited gold mine in the Bono Region. The mining company has secured a concessional area for surface and alluvial gold mining operations within the Dormaa Central Municipality and the Dormaa East District.

According to Ghana News Agency, the meetings, held separately at Amasu and Kyeremasu, were crucial steps in acquiring an environmental permit, allowing the mine to commence operations. Jegri Bekala Limited has already submitted a draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) to the EPA. Attendees included opinion leaders, assembly members, traditional rulers, faith-based organizations, women’s associations, youth groups, academia, and farmers from several communities.

The meetings aimed to gather community inputs on the environmental, social, and economic impacts of mining activities. Dormaa Central Chief Executive, Mr. Dominic Adomah Ameyaw, affirmed the Assembly’s commitment to ensuring that the mining company fulfills its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) obligations by creating employment opportunities and fostering local community development. He expressed concerns over illegal mining activities that have harmed the environment and committed Jegri Bekala Limited to responsible mining practices.

Mr. Ameyaw emphasized the company’s readiness for scrutiny and adherence to best practices and standards. Nana Yaa Korkor Sakyiwaa III, a member of the Board of Directors of Jegri Bekala Limited, urged the EPA to maintain transparency and accountability. She highlighted the traditional authorities’ willingness to collaborate and protect community interests.

Mr. Anthony Bright Kojo Duah, Acting Bono Regional Director of the EPA, explained that draft copies of the EIA/EIS document are available for transparency. EPA Programmes Officer Mr. Elvis Oppong Yeboah outlined the Authority’s regulatory mandate over environmental and mining sector activities.

During an open forum, participants discussed worker remuneration, local content, educational packages, reclamation procedures, and compensation processes. Project Consultant for Jegri Bekala Limited, Mr. Bernard Osei Gyamfi, assured the company’s commitment to responsible mining, employing methods to reclaim land and enhance local livelihoods through alternative programs.

Dr. Samuel Kumi from the University of Energy and Natural Resources advocated for forming a committee to evaluate affected farmlands and properties for fair compensation. The company remains in the pre-construction phase and has engaged with traditional authorities to ensure community collaboration and support.