Eramet’s Grande Côte Operation completes first IRMA audit in Senegal

Senegal’s first mineral sands mine reaches IRMA 50 when audited against the world’s only equally governed mining standard

DAKAR, Senegal, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA) released the audit of the Eramet Grande Côte Operation (EGC), the Senegalese subsidiary of the Eramet Group, against the IRMA Standard for Responsible Mining. Independent audit firm SCS Global Services (SCS) assessed EGC at IRMA 50 when measuring its performance against the Standard’s best practice social and environmental criteria.

Achieving IRMA 50 means SCS verified that EGC at least substantially met all 40 critical requirements of the IRMA Standard, as well as scored at least 50% in each of Standard’s the four principle areas: social responsibility, environmental responsibility, business integrity and planning for positive legacies.

The full audit reports (in English and French) are available on the EGC audit page on the IRMA website: https://responsiblemining.net/egc

The information stakeholders need to decide what’s going well — and what may require more attention.

“This report demonstrates that mines can point to transparent, independent evaluations of their environmental and social performance,” said Aimee Boulanger, Executive Director of IRMA. “Through detailed IRMA audit reports, mining companies, communities and companies that purchase mined materials can gain the information they need, to decide what’s going well — and what may require more attention — at specific mines.”

The IRMA Standard for Responsible Mining is recognized and adopted around the globe, where audits like EGC’s are steps in a deepening dialogue between mining companies and those affected by their operations.

“An increasing number of community members and workers are engaging in IRMA audits, and they’re using the audit reports to communicate directly with the mining company about their priorities for improvement,” Ms. Boulanger said. “If readers find results inconsistent with their experience, we encourage them to share their perspectives with IRMA and the company so that we can improve the audit review process and support continuing improvement at the site—as community members and NGOs have already done in this case.”

“Achieving IRMA 50 is a powerful validation of the progress made by Eramet Grande Côte Operations and of the Group’s commitment to Act for Positive Mining,” said Virginie de Chassey, Chief Sustainability and External Affairs Officer at Eramet Group. She continued, “IRMA provides the most comprehensive, transparent, and rigorous standard in our sector, and this assessment confirms that our responsible mining practices are delivering measurable outcomes on the ground. This milestone reflects not only the work of Eramet Grande Côte’s teams, but also our ambition to build trust by operating to the highest international expectations.”

Including the EGC operation, 27 industrial-scale mines worldwide are within the IRMA independent assessment system. After an initial self-assessment, a participating mine engages a third-party audit firm — trained and approved by IRMA — to conduct a detailed independent evaluation, including on-site visits to the mine and nearby communities. Following the release of the initial audit, a shorter surveillance audit checks on the mine’s performance. Three years after the initial audit, the operation is fully audited again. (Note: The first mines audited in the IRMA system have had extensions to this timeline due to Covid delays and launch-phase learning; updated full reviews will be required to maintain or increase achievement scores.)

The independent IRMA system is the only global mining standard that provides equal power to the public sector (communities and Indigenous rights holders, mine workers, and environmental and human rights advocates) alongside the private sector (mining companies, mined materials purchasers and investors).

About IRMA

IRMA is a nonprofit organization working to protect people and the environment directly affected by mining by creating financial value for industrial-scale mining operations independently assessed against IRMA’s best practice Standard for Responsible Mining. For more information, visit: responsiblemining.net

