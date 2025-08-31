EU Launches Team Europe Youth Sounding Board Ghana to Amplify Young Voices

Accra: The European Union (EU) has inaugurated the Team Europe Youth Sounding Board (YSB) Ghana, a pioneering youth-led initiative, aimed at amplifying the voices of young people in policy dialogue, decision-making, and development cooperation. Team Europe Youth Sounding Board is a platform designed to ensure young people are actively involved and heard in shaping development cooperation between Ghana and the EU.

According to Ghana News Agency, the board is composed of 20 youths selected through a nationwide application process. It will serve as a consultative and co-creation mechanism, offering innovative ideas, validating policies, and providing feedback on EU-supported programmes in Ghana. Mr. Irchad Razaaly, EU Ambassador to Ghana, speaking at the launch, highlighted that the initiative is part of the EU’s broader commitment to youth empowerment, inclusive governance, and participatory policy-making.

Mr. Razaaly emphasized that the YSB is not merely symbolic but a functional board that will shape strate

gies with the perspectives of Ghanaian youth at the center. He stressed the importance of viewing young people not just as beneficiaries but as equal partners in development. With a significant portion of the population aged between 15 and 35, he noted the necessity of incorporating their voices into decision-making processes.

Mr. George Opare-Addo, Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment, affirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring young people’s voices are central to Ghana’s national agenda. He advised youth leaders to succeed through discipline, evidence-based work, and solution-oriented approaches. He also detailed government support through initiatives such as the ‘Adwumawura’ programme for youth entrepreneurship and the National Apprenticeship Programme.

Mr. Osman Abdulai Ayariga, CEO of the National Youth Authority (NYA), described the launch as historic and emphasized the importance of youth inclusion given Ghana’s demographic profile. With 57 percent of the population under 25 and youth

unemployment at 19.7 percent, he noted that policies without young voices often fail. He outlined the board’s strategic roles, including validating policies, piloting youth-led solutions, and providing accountability on programme impact.

Mr. Ayariga committed to integrating YSB recommendations into NYA’s policy reviews and facilitating access to youth programmes and funding. He envisioned a future where young people create opportunities and youth voices are integral to policy formulation, driving shared prosperity.