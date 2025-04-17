Türkiye becomes the 26th country to join eXp Realty’s rapidly growing international network, offering agents more freedom, earning potential, and global reach

eXp Realty Enters Türkiye, Marking Second Global Expansion in Just Four Weeks

BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp Realty®, the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world and a core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced its official launch in Türkiye, marking its 26th international market and the company’s second global expansion in less than a month, following the successful launch of eXp Realty Peru in March. This rapid growth highlights eXp’s commitment to redefining the real estate industry through a scalable, agent-first model that meets the evolving needs of professionals worldwide.

“With every new country we launch, we’re proving that agents everywhere are ready for a better model — one that puts them first,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings. “Our entry into Türkiye, just weeks after launching in Peru, reflects our momentum and our mission: to deliver the most agent-centric brokerage on the planet. We’re expanding fast — not just for the sake of growth, but because agents around the world are demanding a better way to build their business.”

Türkiye’s strategic position between Europe and Asia, combined with its fast-growing real estate sector and entrepreneurial agent base, make it a strong match for eXp’s cloud-based, borderless business model — one built to empower agents with more flexibility, financial opportunity, and global connection.

At the forefront of eXp Türkiye is Yigit Portakal, a dynamic leader with deep market knowledge and one of the most influential voices in Türkiye’s real estate space. Known for his passion, community engagement, and agent-first mindset, Yigit is bringing eXp’s global platform to a nationwide audience that’s ready for change.

“This is a proud moment — not just for me, but for every agent in Türkiye who’s been waiting for a better way,” said Yigit Portakal, Country Leader of eXp Türkiye.

“eXp is built for agents who want more — more freedom, more support, more possibility. We’re bringing a model that empowers agents to grow, earn, and lead in their own careers. Türkiye is ready, and so is eXp.”

What Sets eXp Realty Apart for Turkish Agents

eXp Realty gives agents in Türkiye access to a platform that removes traditional barriers and puts their business in their control. Benefits include:

A cloud-based business model with no physical office requirements or franchise fees

with no physical office requirements or franchise fees Attractive commission structure designed to maximize agent earnings in the local market

designed to maximize agent earnings in the local market Revenue share and equity opportunities (subject to local availability and compliance) that allow agents to build long-term wealth

(subject to local availability and compliance) that allow agents to build long-term wealth Global referral and collaboration network of nearly 83,000 agents in 26 countries

of nearly 83,000 agents in 26 countries Access to live training, mentorship, and community through eXp’s virtual platforms and global leadership

Agents in Türkiye ready to build their careers with a smarter, more scalable model can learn more by visiting exprealty.com.tr .

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with nearly 83,000 agents across 26 international locations. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com .

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com .

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding international expansion, individual agent success, and the availability of equity ownership programs. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, the Company’s ability to expand successfully in international markets, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

