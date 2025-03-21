FDA Recalls Grand Chateaux Sangria Forte Over Safety Concerns

Accra: The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has with immediate effect recalled Grand Chateaux Sangria Forte (Tetra Pak-250ml and Canned-330ml P©tillante) over safety concerns.

According to Ghana News Agency, Grand Chateaux Sangria Forte is an alcoholic beverage available in various flavors on the Ghanaian market and advertised on social media. The FDA stated that the operations of the importer violated Sections 97, 98, and 103 of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851), as the products are not duly registered by the FDA, rendering their sale and distribution illegal.

The FDA highlighted that the products were unregistered and had deceptive and misleading packaging and size, which could expose children to potential accidental alcohol ingestion, posing a danger to their health and safety. As a result, the FDA advised consumers against purchasing or consuming these unregistered products.

Retailers and wholesalers have been instructed to immediately cease distribution and sale of these products, and all stock should be returned to the nearest outlets of Cave and Garden Ghana Limited and FDA's offices nationwide.

The statement also mentioned that the importer had been sanctioned, and regulatory measures were being enforced. The public is urged to report any information regarding the sale of this product via the FDA's official communication channels on www.fdaghana.gov.gh, as the FDA remains committed to protecting health and safety.