Federation of Muslim Councils Expresses Condolences to Helicopter Crash Victims’ Families

Accra: The Federation of Muslim Councils (FMC) in Ghana has conveyed its profound condolences to the President, Government, and families affected by the tragic helicopter crash that occurred on August 6, 2025. The crash resulted in the loss of several esteemed government officials and military personnel.

According to Ghana News Agency, the incident involved a Ghana Armed Forces helicopter, leading to the deaths of eight individuals on board. Among those who perished were Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Minister of Defence; Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Minister of Environment, Science, and Technology; and Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator. Others included Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress; Mr. Samuel Aboagye, former Parliamentary Candidate for Obuasi and Deputy NADMO Coordinator; Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala; Flying Officer Twum Ampadu; and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

In a statement by Hajj Muhammad Amir Nii Kpakpo Addo, Secretary of the FMC, the council expressed their deep sorrow over the incident and extended prayers for the deceased. “May Allah grant the deceased Jannal-al-Firdaus (Garden of Paradise) and give their families patience, fortitude, and solace during this difficult time,” the statement read. The FMC further expressed their prayers for comfort and resilience for the bereaved families, emphasizing the hope that the legacy of the deceased will continue to inspire.

The FMC concluded by offering sincere sympathies and support to the families, invoking divine peace for the departed souls and reaffirming the Islamic belief in returning to Allah.