Female Journalists in Western Region Equipped with Digital Tools for Journalism

Accra: Female journalists in the Western Region have been encouraged to adopt digital tools to enhance their journalistic work. Mr. Enoch Sam, a digital expert from the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), made this call at the conclusion of a two-day digital literacy training workshop organized by MFWA. The workshop aimed to equip female journalists with essential knowledge and skills to effectively use the internet in their reporting.

According to Ghana News Agency, the training provided hands-on experience for selected female journalists, focusing on the practical use of digital tools. Mr. Sam emphasized the importance of modern digital tools for information searching, processing, and visualization, which are crucial in delivering accurate news stories and articles to audiences.

Mr. Sam highlighted the smart use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools such as Google Alerts and Perplexity AI for efficient information searching. He also pointed out the availability of apps that assist in processing information into summarized and comprehensive formats, which can save time, reduce stress, and provide a clearer understanding to the audience.

He noted that tools like ChatGPT and other processing tools can significantly enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of journalistic work. Mr. Sam urged journalists to be creative in visualizing news stories, articles, and features to ensure clarity and understanding among viewers and audiences. He stressed the importance of using specific prompts and being clear about the desired outcomes when employing these digital tools for information dissemination.

The workshop gathered 30 journalists from various media organizations, providing them with the skills to use digital tools to improve their work, while also advocating for women’s rights and empowerment online.