FIFA Financial Governance Seminar Concludes Successfully in Accra

Accra: The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Financial Governance seminar concluded successfully in Accra, bringing together 10 English-speaking FIFA Member Associations from Africa for a three-day workshop. The seminar, aimed at enhancing financial governance in football, focused on General Secretaries and Chief Financial Officers from participating countries, which included Cape Verde, Liberia, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Sudan, Gambia, Kenya, Sierra Leone, and host nation Ghana. According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo, the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), expressed gratitude to FIFA for choosing Ghana as the host for the seminar. He emphasized the honor and privilege it was for Ghana to facilitate a platform for learning and sharing ideas among African football associations. Mr. Christoph Suppiger, Head of Finance Governance at FIFA, praised Ghana for its hospitality during the seminar. He appreciated the warm welcome and the productive exchange of ideas, expressing his hope for similar workshops in the future to continue the momentum of information and knowledge sharing. Legendary footballer Abedi Ayew Pele also commended FIFA for the initiative, highlighting the importance of financial governance in addressing challenges such as sponsorship and institutional involvement in African football. He regarded the seminar as essential for the development of football on the continent. Madam Yvonne Mapika Manwa, General Secretary of the Zimbabwe Football Association, lauded the workshop's effectiveness in reminding associations of the necessary steps toward success. She encouraged FIFA to continue organizing such events for member associations. Mr. Patrick Korir, Acting General Secretary of the Kenya Football Association, noted the relevance of the topics covered during the seminar. He acknowledged the importance of understanding best practices in financial payment systems, while also recognizing the unique challenges faced by different countries.