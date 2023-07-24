FIFA to grant FTF TND 9 million to upgrade sports infrastructure

FIFA had approved the Tunisian Football Federation (FTF)'s strategic programme for upgrading its sports infrastructure and had agreed to granting some TND 9 million (around $3 million), FTF President Wadie Jari announced on Monday.

The FTF had submitted a file to the FIFA setting out its strategic plans to upgrade its infrastructure.

The agreement had been reached following a recent inspection by a team commissioned by the FIFA, Jari added.

The latter voiced in a statement, his gratitude to the FIFA for its ongoing support to the FTF, adding that the international authority does not grant any aid without ensuring the transparency of the federations' financial transactions.

Jari further pointed out that the FIFA had approved new projects to equip the federation's sports medicine centre with the most advanced medical and paramedical equipment, which was 95% complete, as well as the construction of an academy for referees and a residence for women's teams, adding that this work would continue until 2026.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse